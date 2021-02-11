LIVE BLOG: Wintry mix, freezing rain causes 26-car crash on SH 45 near FM 620, multiple other crashes

Cars being towed from a 26 car pileup on the overpass on eastbound N. State Highway 45 near Farm to Market Road 620. on Feb. 11, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Frigid air arriving from the Arctic plus precipitation Thursday morning has led to multiple wrecks on slick roads, numerous law enforcement agencies have reported.

We will include all the notices we receive from law enforcement or other traffic officials about crashes in this post.

9:45 a.m. Thursday

Meanwhile, there is a deadly pileup near Fort Worth that involved 70 to 100 vehicles, according to NewsNation. Fort Worth Police tweeted the northbound lanes of the I-35 toll express and regular lanes were closed because of a major weather-related accident.

9:32 a.m. Thursday

Cars are being toward after a 26-car pileup on the overpass on eastbound N. State Highway 45 near Farm to Market Road 620.

9:15 a.m. Thursday

Cedar Park Police say Lakeline Boulevard is now open in both directions after an earlier crash.

The City of Cedar Park says they are shutting off after at city parks due to freezing temperatures. They’ll turn it back on once temperatures stay above freezing.

Due to freezing temperatures, Parks crews shut off water at several City Parks = restrooms, water fountains, dog wash stations and community gardens. We’ll turn the water back on as soon as temperatures allow. https://t.co/7Hi6Tzkvh8 pic.twitter.com/SXiR7ZKGpq — City of Cedar Park (@CedarParkTX) February 11, 2021

9 a.m. Thursday

Austin police are reporting a multi-vehicle crash on North FM 620 near the Amberglen and Briarwick intersection, and the ramp to 45 will be closed until crews can clear the crash. APD says they don’t know if anyone was injured in the crash yet.

APD is on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in the 13800 block of N FM 620 NB (at Amberglen/Briarwick). The 620 ramp to get on to 45 will be closed until the area is clear. There are no known injuries at this time. The call, 21-0420333, came in at 8:18 a.m. #ATXtraffic — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 11, 2021

8:40 a.m. Thursday

Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting a 26-car pileup on the overpass on eastbound N. State Highway 45 near Farm to Market 620. One person is considered a trauma alert and they have been taken to a hospital. So far, ATCEMS says there are no other significant injuries to others.

13631-13817 N Sh 45 W Eb (08:20) confirmed 26 vehicle pile up on overpass. 1 trauma alert transported. Making access to other vehicles but reports of no significant injuries to remaining patients. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 11, 2021

8:15 a.m. Thursday

Llano Independent School District originally planned to continue with classes after a two-hour delay, but now they have canceled school entirely Thursday.

Burnet CISD has also canceled school after originally planning for a two-hour delay.

The San Gabriel River bridge on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander appears to be fully-sanded and traffic is now flowing slowly through the area, KXAN meteorologist Nick Bannin reports. Police previously closed the bridge so crews could put sand down.

Leander Police are getting so many calls about icy roads, they tweeted and said there were “too many to post.”

Take it easy on the roads in that area if you have to be on them. If you don’t, stay home.

ICE reported in multiple locations across the city, too many to post about. Multiple crashes in the city. Sanding operations will be washed away by the rain and it will turn to ice again. Please slow down and drive to the conditions! #LeanderTraffic pic.twitter.com/SMCFQLIEHN — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) February 11, 2021

Cedar Park Police have now shut down Lakeline Boulevard between Cypress Creek and Little Elm due to slick roads and patches of black ice.

We are also shutting down Lakeline between Cypress Creek and Little Elm due to slippery roads and patches of black ice.



SLOW DOWN and stay off the roads if you can. #CPTraffic pic.twitter.com/5pGinpnDrp — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) February 11, 2021

7:40 a.m. Thursday

Multiple wrecks have closed the San Gabriel River bridge on Ronald Reagan Boulevard between State Highway 29 and Farm to Market Road 2243 in Leander as crews rush to the area to sand it, Leander Police say.

Police blame icy conditions for the crashes.

***Ronald Reagan closed in this area until it can be sanded. Multiple crashes at location from ice.***. #LeanderTraffic https://t.co/BCVZlq9jQG — Leander Police (@Leander_Police) February 11, 2021

In Cedar Park, multiple crashes have been reported on U.S. Highway 183A Toll due to icy roads. Cedar Park Police want people to slow down if they have to travel on the road, but if possible, avoid the area entirely.

We are working multiple incidents on the 183A Toll due to spots of ice on the roadway.

Please #SlowDown and avoid driving on this part of the road if you can.#CPTraffic pic.twitter.com/vbyZoQZTKm — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) February 11, 2021

State Highway 195 near Liberty Hill “is an issue,” according to Liberty Hill Police. They report people are sliding all over the road and cars have slid off the road. The flyover near Florence is closed due to icy conditions.