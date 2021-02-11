LIVE BLOG: Wintry mix, freezing rain causes 26-car crash on SH 45 near FM 620, multiple other crashes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Frigid air arriving from the Arctic plus precipitation Thursday morning has led to multiple wrecks on slick roads, numerous law enforcement agencies have reported.
We will include all the notices we receive from law enforcement or other traffic officials about crashes in this post.
9:45 a.m. Thursday
Meanwhile, there is a deadly pileup near Fort Worth that involved 70 to 100 vehicles, according to NewsNation. Fort Worth Police tweeted the northbound lanes of the I-35 toll express and regular lanes were closed because of a major weather-related accident.
9:32 a.m. Thursday
Cars are being toward after a 26-car pileup on the overpass on eastbound N. State Highway 45 near Farm to Market Road 620.
9:15 a.m. Thursday
Cedar Park Police say Lakeline Boulevard is now open in both directions after an earlier crash.
The City of Cedar Park says they are shutting off after at city parks due to freezing temperatures. They’ll turn it back on once temperatures stay above freezing.
9 a.m. Thursday
Austin police are reporting a multi-vehicle crash on North FM 620 near the Amberglen and Briarwick intersection, and the ramp to 45 will be closed until crews can clear the crash. APD says they don’t know if anyone was injured in the crash yet.
8:40 a.m. Thursday
Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting a 26-car pileup on the overpass on eastbound N. State Highway 45 near Farm to Market 620. One person is considered a trauma alert and they have been taken to a hospital. So far, ATCEMS says there are no other significant injuries to others.
8:15 a.m. Thursday
Llano Independent School District originally planned to continue with classes after a two-hour delay, but now they have canceled school entirely Thursday.
Burnet CISD has also canceled school after originally planning for a two-hour delay.
The San Gabriel River bridge on Ronald Reagan Boulevard in Leander appears to be fully-sanded and traffic is now flowing slowly through the area, KXAN meteorologist Nick Bannin reports. Police previously closed the bridge so crews could put sand down.
Leander Police are getting so many calls about icy roads, they tweeted and said there were “too many to post.”
Take it easy on the roads in that area if you have to be on them. If you don’t, stay home.
Cedar Park Police have now shut down Lakeline Boulevard between Cypress Creek and Little Elm due to slick roads and patches of black ice.
7:40 a.m. Thursday
Multiple wrecks have closed the San Gabriel River bridge on Ronald Reagan Boulevard between State Highway 29 and Farm to Market Road 2243 in Leander as crews rush to the area to sand it, Leander Police say.
Police blame icy conditions for the crashes.
In Cedar Park, multiple crashes have been reported on U.S. Highway 183A Toll due to icy roads. Cedar Park Police want people to slow down if they have to travel on the road, but if possible, avoid the area entirely.
State Highway 195 near Liberty Hill “is an issue,” according to Liberty Hill Police. They report people are sliding all over the road and cars have slid off the road. The flyover near Florence is closed due to icy conditions.