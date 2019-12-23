Leander police release more details, identity of victim in Dec. 19 fatal crash

A person died Thursday in a 2-vehicle crash in Leander at Ronald Reagan Blvd and Hero Way. (KXAN photo/Kaitlyn Karmout)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department is releasing further details and the identity of the victim in a fatal crash on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Police say a black 2013 Acura car was traveling westbound on Hero Way when it crossed southbound lanes of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, trying to turn northbound. A black 2005 Ford Explorer SUV hit the Acura in the driver’s side door, authorities say, and both vehicles ended up in the median south of the intersection.

The driver of the Acura, Ryan Prindle, 24, died at the scene, police say. The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.