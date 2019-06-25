Lanes to close on I-35 Monday and Tuesday nights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The main lanes of Interstate 35 in south Austin will close late Monday and Tuesday nights and into the morning as crews install new overhead signs.

On Monday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the southbound main lanes will close between Woodland Avenue and south of Oltorf Street. The Oltorf Street Bridge and Woodland Avenue will also be closed.

On Tuesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., the northbound main lanes will close in the same area and the Oltorf Street Bridge will be closed.

“TxDOT and the contractor recognize the inconvenience this will cause and are committed to getting the work done quickly and safely,” the Texas Department of Transportation wrote in a release.