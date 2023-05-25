A crash in north Austin shut down all southbound lanes of traffic on Thursday, May 25, 2023. | Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department responded to a crash that is currently impacting traffic in north Austin, the agency said on Twitter.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., APD said officers were at the scene of the crash in the 10400 block of North MoPac Expressway. All southbound lanes were shut down.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Lanes 1-4 were all blocked, which includes the three main lanes and the shoulder.

The crash was confirmed at approximately 2:52 p.m., according to TxDOT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.