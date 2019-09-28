Jarrell traffic alert: I-35 mainlanes will close overnight Friday, Saturday

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound I-35 mainlanes and ramps at County Road 305 beginning on Friday night and continuing into Sunday Sept. 29.

According to the Texas DPS, the roads and ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday Sept. 27 until 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28. Then, the same roads will close at 7 p.m. Saturday night and re-open on Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to safely demolish the old CR 305 bridge in Williamson County.

The closures are part of the Texas DPS’ Mobility35 program, which aims to bring mobility, safety and connectivity for all modes of transportation.