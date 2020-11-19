Jackknifed semi, fog wreak havoc on morning commute Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An 18-wheeler that crashed around 6 a.m. Thursday morning continues to block multiple lanes of northbound Interstate 35 through the heart of downtown Austin.

Considerable fog also moved in just before the morning commute. A dense fog advisory was issued for Hays and Bastrop counties.

The 18-wheeler crash occurred near Riverside Drive just south of Lady Bird Lake. Only one lane of I-35 was open as of 7:30 a.m. Crews were diverting traffic around the crash to the frontage road at Exit 234. Cars were backed up all the way past Ben White Boulevard. There is a 30-minute delay from Slaughter Lane to downtown.

KXAN’s Amanda Dugan suggests taking alternate routes, including South First Street, MoPac, or South Lamar Boulevard.

