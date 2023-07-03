Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 3, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least three people were transported to a hospital after a major, multi-vehicle rollover crash in east Austin on US Highway 290.

Austin Travis County EMS said on Twitter at 9:38 a.m. medics were responding to a rollover crash in the 9800 block of Hwy 290 eastbound. That’s near Harris Branch Parkway.

Two to three vehicles were involved, according to ATCEMS. Medics transported three adults to Dell Seton. Two of them were declared trauma alerts with potentially serious injuries, and one had non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.