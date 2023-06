TxDOT camera at Barton Springs Skyway at 9:20 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023. (Photo: TxDOT)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least three people were injured in a crash involving five cars on MoPac in south Austin Friday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted the crash happened around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of South MoPac Expressway northbound, which is near the Chamberlain McHaney office, between Barton Springs Road and Spyglass Drive.

ATCEMS said eight people were involved in the crash, and three were being evaluated.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.