AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic is slowed to a crawl in northeast Austin Saturday morning after a crash on Interstate Highway 35.

According to a tweet from the Texas Department of Transportation around 3:30 a.m., the crash happened on I-35 near Yager Lane. Traffic is progressing using the left shoulder.

Police may detour drivers onto the frontage road. The road was cleared about an hour after TxDOT’s initial alert.

No details have been provided on the crash or if anyone was injured.