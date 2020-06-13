I-35 traffic closures by Slaughter Lane scheduled Sunday for sign removal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers can expect traffic delays on Interstate Highway 35 Sunday into Monday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound lanes on I-35 will be closed between Chaparral Road and Slaughter Lane. The closure is so crews can remove an over head sign on the highway.

The closures will begin at 11 p.m. and continue through 5 a.m.

Northbound traffic will be made to exit at the William Cannon Drive and Stassney Lane exit. Southbound traffic will be made to exit at the Slaughter Lane exit.