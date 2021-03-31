I-35 reopens after 3-hour closure due to downed power lines Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 has reopened after downed power lines across the main lanes caused the entire freeway to be closed Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the freeway and the southbound service road were closed shortly after 3 a.m., yet it still caused huge back-ups for the earliest commuters. Officials reopened the freeway shortly after 6 a.m. and traffic started to move slowly in both directions.

I-35 closure downed power lines
I-35 between U.S. 183 and Rundberg Lane was closed for about three hours Wednesday morning due to downed power lines. The freeway reopened around 6 a.m. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

