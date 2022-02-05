I-35 reopened: Round Rock police respond to wrecks overnight into Saturday

Traffic

Northbound IH-35 near McNeil Road crash

Northbound IH-35 near McNeil Road has reopened Saturday morning after a crash involving four cars (KXAN photo/Andrew Choat)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Police Department asked people to again avoid the roads overnight Friday into Saturday as a return to freezing temperatures made some roads difficult.

Northbound I-35 at McNeil Road was shut down starting at around 2 a.m. due to a four-car crash, RRPD reported on Twitter. After a little more than an hour they said that stretch of highway had reopened.

Police said the ice that thawed during the day re-froze overnight, making bridges, overpasses and underpasses particularly icy. They also said SH-45 near Greenlawn and the turnaround lanes under SH-45 were particularly slick.

Saturday high temperatures will only reach the 40s but we’ll see sunshine that could help melt away some of the lingering ice on the roads.

