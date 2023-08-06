AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 northbound near State Highway 45 in Round Rock is reopening after it was shut down Sunday night after a crash.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted at 6:49 p.m. alerting people of the crash that has closed all lanes moving northbound. The Round Rock Police Department sent a tweet at 8:51 p.m. saying the freeway will be closed until at least 11 p.m. and that traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. RRPD later said the freeway reopened just past 10 p.m.

RRPD said it’s investigating the crash south of Louis Henna Boulevard, which is the frontage road for SH 45. RRPD said drivers should consider a different route and avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we will update it once more information becomes available.