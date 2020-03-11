I-35 northbound lanes, Oltorf Street bridge to close Wednesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound main travel lanes on Interstate Highway 35, as well as the Oltorf Street bridge, will be closed Wednesday night so crews can install an overhead sign bridge, the Texas Department of Transportation says.

The closures begin at 9 p.m. with the Oltorf Street bridge. It’ll reopen no later than 5 a.m., TxDOT says. Drivers should use Woodland Avenue or Woodward Street to cross I-35 during the closure.

At 11 p.m., main northbound travel lanes on I-35 between Woodward Street and Oltorf Street will close. Traffic will be detoured to the northbound frontage road at the Oltorf Street exit, #232A, and then drivers can reenter the main lanes at the ramp north of Oltorf Street, TxDOT says.

All lanes on I-35 will reopen before 5 a.m. if the work is done early, TxDOT says.