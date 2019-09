(Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — I-35 southbound near Howard Lane is shut down after an 18-wheeler caught fire on Friday night.

The Austin Fire Department responded to 12900 Howard Lane around 7:15 p.m.

AFD tweeted that the fire was out shortly after and crews remain on scene tackling the fire.

(AFD)

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.