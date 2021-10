ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Parts of Interstate 35 in Round Rock are shut down in both directions Tuesday night after a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

The Round Rock Police Department says the highway is closed between Old Settlers and Palm Valley Boulevards.

Police are asking drivers to use different routes.

IH-35 is shut down in both directions between Old Settlers Blvd and Palm Valley Blvd due to an auto-pedestrian fatality. Seek alternate routes. TIME: 9:30pm pic.twitter.com/GL74qeiJuU — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) October 20, 2021

This is a developing story, stick with KXAN for updates.