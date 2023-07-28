AUSTIN (KXAN) — The improvement plan that the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has for Interstate 35 could also impact the Lady Bird Lake bridge, park space and the trail, according to officials.

The plan is part of the I-35 Capital Express Central project designed to help with the congestion on the interstate.

On Thursday, TxDOT shared how the construction work would impact the trail and bridge in that part of I-35.

“There will be some limited park impacts along the trails. We’ll have detours in most cases,” said Brad Wheelis, a TxDOT spokesman. “There will be few instances where the trail can be closed for a few days at a time throughout construction. that’s to keep everybody safe, and that’s our most important factor here we’re considering.”

The 8-mile project runs along the I-35 corridor from U.S. 290 down south to State Highway 71 and Ben White Boulevard.

TxDOT said it hoped to start construction in 2024 and finish within ten years.