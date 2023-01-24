AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is holding a meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the I-35 Capital Express Central Project, hoping to get feedback on the aesthetic design of the project from Lady Bird Lake to State Highway 71.

In particular, TxDOT wants to hear about what Austinites would like to see at I-35 and the intersections of Lady Bird Lake, East Riverside Drive, Woodland Avenue and East Oltorf Street.

It’s part of the Live35 aesthetic design program for the project. The Live part of Live35 stands for Locally Influenced Visual Enhancements.

The event is at the Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center at 808 Nile St. in east Austin. More information about the meeting can be found online.