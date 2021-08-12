18-wheeler crashes through median on I-35 in north Austin, multiple lanes closed

An 18-wheeler crashed through the median on I-35 near US 183 and Rundberg Lane Thursday morning. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash in north Austin has left just one lane open in each direction on Interstate 35 Thursday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash on I-35 near US 183 and Rundberg Lane around 5:50 a.m. Video from a TxDOT camera pointed at the crash shows a heavy presence of emergency vehicles.

Austin police said an 18-wheeler was involved in the crash. The truck crashed through the median and that is why it’s blocking traffic in both directions.

Traffic is detouring to a frontage road using exit 241. Avoid the area if possible and find another way if that’s your typical commute.

There are also traffic issues on I-35 in south Austin near St. Edward’s University. An 18-wheeler lost its load on the freeway near Woodward Street, and traffic is blocked on the northbound frontage road.

