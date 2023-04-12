LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — All lanes of Hwy 71 near FM 620 were shut down around 5:20 a.m. because of an 18-wheeler crash and diesel spill on the roadway.

Lakeway Police tweeted that all lanes of Hwy 71 were shut down between Great Divide Drive and Bee Cave Parkway. That area is near the Hill Country Galleria.

Bee Cave Police said the 18-wheeler hit a 500-gallon tank of diesel on Hwy 71 near Great Divide Drive, and the diesel spilled all over the road. Police said it’s not clear why the tank was there.

No injuries were reported. Police said to expect significant delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.