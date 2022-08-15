AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas students are headed back to school, and you’ll see more school buses along your commute.

It’s a good time to remind drivers of Texas law when driving around school buses; breaking the law could cost you.

It’s illegal to pass a school bus loading or unloading kids. If you pass the bus, it could lead to a fine from $300 to more than $1,200.

Robert Salazar’s stop arm camera violation (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

Texas law states drivers must stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on its flashing red lights. Some school districts have cameras on bus stop arms to enforce the law.

Since the camera program launched in 2016 at Austin Independent School District, there have been thousands of violations. The money from the violations goes into the general fund. For every $300 violation, the district keeps 40% with the camera vendor getting 60%.

2016 – 12,936 violations

2017 – 17,244 violations

2018 – 15,046 violations

2019 – 12,770 violations

2020 – 3,219 violations

2021 – 6,595 violations

2022 – 5,715 violations to date

If you see a bus is stopped, drivers traveling on either side of the road must stop.

School bus stop example. (Figure/KXAN Graphics)

For a divided highway, if the roadway is separated by an unpaved or barrier median, drivers in the opposite lane of the bus do not have to stop for the school bus. A roadway is not considered separated by left-turn lanes only, so drivers must stop for school buses in that case.

Drivers can only pass a school if the flashing lights are no longer activated:

Yellow flashing: about to stop or unload students

Red flashing: bus is stopped, no passing

Stop sign on side of bus, no passing permitted

The Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to stay focused and drive safe in and around school zones.