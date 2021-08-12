Here’s what to do when driving near a school bus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we gear up for the first day back in the classroom around Central Texas, let’s refresh on the state law when driving around school buses.

It is illegal to pass a school bus actively loading or unloading passengers. Passing on either side of the school bus can lead to a fine anywhere from $500 to more than $1,200 in Texas. Texas law says drivers must stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on its flashing red lights.

If you see a bus is stopped, drivers traveling on either side of the road must hit the brakes, coming to a complete stop.

If the roadway is separated by a physical barrier — like a raised median for example — drivers do not have to stop for the school bus.

A roadway is not considered separated by left-turn lanes only, so drivers must stop for school buses in that case.

Drivers can only pass a school bus if the flashing lights are no longer activated, or if it has resumed driving.

When looking at the big picture, waiting a few minutes behind or near a school bus is no big deal if it means ensuring the safety or life of a student.