Heads up drivers traveling to the airport — exit ramp at US 183 to SH 71 set to close

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers traveling from southeast Travis County will soon be able to use a new route to reach Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Starting Wednesday and lasting in to October, the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority is temporarily closing the exit ramp from northbound U.S. Highway 183 to eastbound State Highway 71.

Drivers will detour by continuing past the exit and using the north-to-south U-turn at Patton Avenue to travel southbound on U.S. 183, and then exiting to eastbound SH 71.

The closure is to allow construction crews to rebuild the ramp as part of major improvements to the interchange between SH 71 and U.S. 183.