AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead and sent a man to the hospital in northwest Austin.

Police say this was a head on crash on Howard Lane between McNeil Road and MoPac. APD says the call came in late Wednesday night around 11:40 p.m.

In a tweet, Austin-Travis County EMS posted that a person was taken to St. David’s Round Rock hospital with serious injuries.

Police have the area of Howard Lane closed while officers look into what led up to the crash.