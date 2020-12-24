Texas DPS needs help finding suspects in fatal Kyle hit and run of 56-year-old woman

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help in finding the suspects involved in a hit and run crash that killed a Kyle woman over the weekend.

56-year-old Lidia Mancha was left dead on the side of Country Road 127, also known as High Road, DPS said. Her family has placed a memorial near the crash site.

The crash happened near Green Pastures Drive Saturday at about 11:18 p.m. Witnesses reported the car, suspected to be a white Chevy Impala between the model years 2014 and 2020, stopped on the roadside on Green Pastures shortly after the crash.

It then turned right and headed northeast onto Green Pastures, DPS said. The front grill of the car was knocked off due to the crash, and troopers said it now has front-end damage.

It is believed the car was occupied by multiple people, according to DPS. The driver did not stop and give aid to Mancha, and they are wanted by investigators for questioning.

Example of car believed to be involved in Kyle hit and run (Texas DPS Photo)

Anyone with information on the crash can call the Texas DPS office in San Marcos at (512) 353-7000.