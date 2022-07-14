KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle said crews will be improving some of the city’s roads next week.
The city said Wednesday Viking Construction will be giving roads new surfaces starting Monday through Tuesday, July 26.
Crews will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drivers will have to move their cars by 8 a.m. on the day their street is worked on. The city said affected roads will be closed to drivers and walkers until the new surfaces are dry. The city said that should take a few hours.
Viking Construction will place notices on door knobs 24 hours prior to work.
The city of Kyle placed a map of the impacted streets on its website. The city said the schedule can change due to the weather.
Monday, July 18
- Spring Branch Cove
- Fall Creek Drive from Spring Branch Loop to Spring Branch Loop
- Keegans Way from Alexis Way to Spring Branch Loop
- Scott Street and W. Moore Street from Opal Lane to S. Front Street
Tuesday, July 19
- Scott Street and W. Moore Street from Opal Lane to S. Front Street
- Verano Drive from Estival Drive to the Cul-de-sac
- Estival Drive from Summer Drive to Verano Drive
- Estival Drive Fall Drive to the Cul-de-sac
- Estival Drive from Summer Drive to Fall Drive
Wednesday, July 20
- Rummel Drive from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac
- Olson Cove from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac
- Tower Drive from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac
- Gina Road from New Country Road to Waterleaf Boulevard
Thursday, July 21
- Fairway from Jack C Hays Trail to Hogan
Friday, July 22
- Fairway from Jack C Hays Trail to Hogan
- New Country Road from FM 150 to Myrtle Street
Monday, July 25
- Spring Branch Loop from Fall Creek Drive to Fall Creek Drive
- Alexis Way from Spring Branch Drive to Fall Creek Drive
Tuesday, July 26
- Autumn Drive from Summer Drive to Verano Drive
- Summer Drive from Four Seasons Farm Boulevard to Estival Drive
- Spring Drive from Four Seasons Farm Boulevard to Estival Drive
- Kyle Crossing from Vista Ridge Drive to the I-35 Frontage Road