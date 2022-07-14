KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Kyle said crews will be improving some of the city’s roads next week.

The city said Wednesday Viking Construction will be giving roads new surfaces starting Monday through Tuesday, July 26.

Crews will work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers will have to move their cars by 8 a.m. on the day their street is worked on. The city said affected roads will be closed to drivers and walkers until the new surfaces are dry. The city said that should take a few hours.

Viking Construction will place notices on door knobs 24 hours prior to work.

The city of Kyle placed a map of the impacted streets on its website. The city said the schedule can change due to the weather.

Monday, July 18

Spring Branch Cove

Fall Creek Drive from Spring Branch Loop to Spring Branch Loop

Keegans Way from Alexis Way to Spring Branch Loop

Scott Street and W. Moore Street from Opal Lane to S. Front Street

Tuesday, July 19

Scott Street and W. Moore Street from Opal Lane to S. Front Street

Verano Drive from Estival Drive to the Cul-de-sac

Estival Drive from Summer Drive to Verano Drive

Estival Drive Fall Drive to the Cul-de-sac

Estival Drive from Summer Drive to Fall Drive

Wednesday, July 20

Rummel Drive from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac

Olson Cove from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac

Tower Drive from New Country Road to the Cul-de-sac

Gina Road from New Country Road to Waterleaf Boulevard

Thursday, July 21

Fairway from Jack C Hays Trail to Hogan

Friday, July 22

Fairway from Jack C Hays Trail to Hogan

New Country Road from FM 150 to Myrtle Street

Monday, July 25

Spring Branch Loop from Fall Creek Drive to Fall Creek Drive

Alexis Way from Spring Branch Drive to Fall Creek Drive

Tuesday, July 26