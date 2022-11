SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 35 are closed in San Marcos after a crash involving several vehicles, the City of San Marcos wrote on Twitter.

The crash is near the McCarty Lane exit (Exit No. 201), and crews are working to clear the scene.

For now, traffic is being diverted to the access road near the outlet mall.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash or how long lanes will remain closed.

This developing story will be updated.