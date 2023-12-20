HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Christmas came early for some Hays County drivers as a new route opened Wednesday in east San Marcos.

The new FM 110 road, part of the East San Marcos Loop, begins slightly east of Interstate 35 and Yarrington Road and ends at SH 80. It has one lane in both directions,10-foot shoulders and a bridge over SH 21.

FM 110, part of the East San Marcos Loop, begins slightly east of Interstate 35 and north of San Marcos at Yarrington Road and ends at SH 80 (Courtesy: Hays County Government X Account).

The roadway was constructed to provide drivers with an alternative to the frequently congested I-35 and costs just over $39 million. The Texas Department of Transportation, Hays County and the City of San Marcos funded the project.

Stakeholders broke ground in March 2022, and it’s the final of three projects that complete the East San Marcos Loop.

“There were many who doubted this project would ever be built,” Hays County Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe told KXAN at the groundbreaking cermony in 2022. “Nevertheless, we’re here today breaking ground on this fantastic project that will bring so many opportunities to Hays County and the region.”