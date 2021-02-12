‘Major accident’ shuts down lanes on I-35 southbound in Kyle Friday

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A major traffic accident on Interstate-35 southbound in Kyle caused significant delays late Friday morning into the late afternoon.

Around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, two 18-wheelers collided near mile marker 214. The Kyle Fire Department blocked all southbound lanes at Exit 215 from around 11:10 a.m. until 4:46 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the Kyle Fire Department said the crash was not caused by ice, but warns drivers to be cautious during this inclement weather.

The City of Kyle and the Texas Department of Transportation advise drivers to practice the following during wintry conditions: slow down; maintain triple the normal distance between cars; use extra caution on bridges, ramps and overpasses; if your lose control of your vehicle, ease off gas or breaks and steer in the direction of the skid.

No information about injuries or drivers was released. All southbound lanes on I-35 are now open.