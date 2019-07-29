Gravel truck flips over in Liberty Hill, blocking traffic as crews clean up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A truck rolled over on its side Monday morning in Liberty Hill spilling gravel and blocking traffic, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities first tweeted about the rollover at about 9:10 a.m. and said it took place on FM Road 3405.

Texas Department of Transportation crews are working to clean up the spilled gravel and officials closed FM 3405 between U.S. Highway 183 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard. No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

Image from Williamson County Sheriff County Sheriff Robert Chody

The driver of the truck was hurt but their injuries were not life threatening, officials say.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and try to find alternate routes. You can check live traffic delays and alternate routes on the KXAN Traffic page.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.