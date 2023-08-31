The Longhorn Band performs at the Texas Longhorns football game against UTSA on Sept. 17, 2022. (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Getting to kickoff for Texas Longhorns football may be a little smoother this season, with construction closures wrapped up on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at the Texas Capitol Complex.

However, traffic is still inevitable around the UT campus during home games.

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes breaks down what you can expect and how much it will cost to get to the game.

This year, you’ll notice something different about MLK Jr. Boulevard, and hopefully better.

Capitol Mall construction closed and shifted lanes last year at Congress Avenue, but not this football season. There are still closures east and west of the Capitol Mall, but not on MLK Jr. Boulevard.

Let’s discuss getting to and from the game, and your options for how much it will cost.

Parking for Texas games

If you plan to drive yourself, there are multiple state garages that are first-come, first-served and cost $25.

You can find closer garages that require a parking pass, which are currently on StubHub ranging from $50-$100 this weekend in the Brazos Garage. It’s $162 to park in the Manor Garage, directly east of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Other transportation options

If you opt to use rideshare, it’s recommended that you pre-book your ride to avoid surge charges. For instance, if you book an Uber Thursday for Saturday’s game, the 14-mile drive to the stadium will cost about $31, plus a tip.

If you find yourself farther away from the stadium than your feet will take you, there are a lot of pedicabs around campus that can get you within a block of DKR, but the pricing fluctuates per driver.

CapMetro has very affordable options with multiple routes dropping off and picking up throughout the day, if you can find a legal place to park along one of those routes, you can get dropped off just a few blocks from the stadium. A bus ticket costs $2.50 for the day.

You could also take a scooter to campus.

As always, if you plan on drinking, let a sober driver handle your transportation.