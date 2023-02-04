AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department said crews were at the scene of a 4” natural gas line break in the 4400 block of South Congress Avenue.

In an update, AFD said the gas line has been clamped, and all fire units were clearing from the scene.

“Congress Avenue is shut down in both directions,” AFD said.

The department asked motorists to avoid the area for the next few hours.

South Congress gas leak (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

According to officials, Texas Gas was en route, and Austin police have the roadways blocked.

AFD said South Congress was closed south of Ben White due to the gas line break.

“Seek alternate routes and avoid the area,” AFD said.