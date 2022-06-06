AUSTIN (KXAN) — A gas leak in west Austin will shut down several blocks around Exposition Boulevard and McCullough Street for a “few hours” Monday, the Austin Fire Department said around 9 a.m.

AFD said Exposition Boulevard will be shut down between the 2400 to 2600 block.

Texas Gas Service said two nearby buildings were evacuated. Gas levels were safe at Casis Elementary School.

Drivers should avoid the area as Texas Gas works to repair the leak.

This story will be updated as the situation changes.