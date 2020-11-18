Contractor strikes gas line, closing I-35 frontage road in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A contractor hitting a gas line in north Austin prompted officials to close the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road Wednesday.

The road is closed after St. John’s Avenue, or exit 239, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic is detouring at St. John’s Avenue.

“Consider alternatives and expect delays until cleared,” TxDOT tweeted at 11:51 a.m.

Texas Gas Service told KXAN a third-party excavator struck and damaged a line, and it’s working with the Austin Fire Department to address it.

A spokeswoman said she is not aware of any evacuations and is working to understand when it will be fixed.

A nearby city-run COVID-19 testing site closed for safety reasons, according to an Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management spokeswoman. The site tests people who have an appointment, and those who had to leave were contacted to reschedule.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.