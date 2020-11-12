Future of I-35: TxDOT proposes free HOV lanes through downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday Texas Department of Transportation officials will host a virtual public scoping meeting to gather input on its $4.9 billion Interstate 35 Capital Express Central Project stretching eight miles from U.S. Highway 290 East to SH 71/Ben White Boulevard.

The transportation department is proposing two non-tolled HOV-managed lanes in each direction. There are three concept designs they are asking the public for feedback on. The first design would take the free HOV lanes underground.



Source: TxDOT

The second and third concepts are similar — both would lower the mainlanes and the HOV lanes would run alongside.

All three designs call for removal of I-35’s upper deck.

“I like the view from the upper deck, I like being able to see all the businesses around here,” Allison Roeder, co-manager of Stars Cafe said. “I would probably be a little sad to see it go but I’m excited to see how it’s going to change and what the pros and cons will be with this new highway design.”

The project will also add additional flyovers at I-35 and US 290 East. Other improvements include work to ramps, bridges, intersections and frontage roads, as well as shared-use paths.

TxDOT and the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will fund the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2025.

The virtual meeting begins at 5 p.m. Thursday. The public has through Dec. 12 to comment.