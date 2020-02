AUSTIN (KXAN) — State Highway 130 southbound is shut down just south of FM 812 due to an 18-wheeler fuel spill on Friday night, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to Travis County Fire Rescue, they are working with Austin FD on the spill of about 65 gallons. TCFR says crews are mitigating the leak and waiting for TxDOT to clean up the road.

Drivers should expect delays and road closures for at least one hour, TCSO says.