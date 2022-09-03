AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four children and an adult are in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision on Tuscany Way near 290, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m.

Two of the children have serious injuries, and the other two children and the adult patient have “potentially serious” injuries. Ambulances brought the children to Dell Children’s hospital and the adult to Dell Seton hospital.

ACTEMS asks that drivers find alternate routes to avoid the area.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined. KXAN will provide updates as they become available.