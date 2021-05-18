FM 973 crash south of Manor injures 2, road reopens after 1-hour closure

EASTERN TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A 2-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning in eastern Travis County.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene.

Medics tweeted the crash happened on North FM 973, and sheriff’s deputies closed the road in both directions. The crash happened south of Manor near Walter Long Park.

Initially, a STAR Flight helicopter was called to the scene but was later canceled. ATCEMS said both patients considered trauma alerts, were taken to hospitals by ambulance. Medics said one patient had serious injuries and the other had injuries considered not life-threatening.

UPDATE2 vehicle rescue 6800-7815 N Fm 973: #ATCEMSMedics cancelled @STAR_Flight_TC & will be transporting by ground. 2nd #ATCEMS ambulance has been requested for a 2nd patient. Expect continued #ATXTraffic delays. Avoid if possible, #MoveOverSlowDown if in area. More to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) May 18, 2021

Travis County ESD No. 12 from Manor responded to the scene and was able to get the patient with the most severe injuries out of the wreckage.

TCSO reopened the road just before 8:30 a.m., but be careful if you’re traveling through the area.