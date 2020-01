STEINER RANCH, Texas (KXAN) — Southbound Farm-to-Market Road 620 at Marshall Ford Road in Steiner Ranch has reopened after a crash Thursday afternoon, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

According to TCSO, the shutdown was due to a three-vehicle collision involving a dump truck. TCSO says there was an injury.

EMS says that the call came in at 2:16 p.m. and a man in his 60s was taken to St. David’s Round Rock with potentially serious injuries.