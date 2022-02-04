Two taken to hospital after vehicle rollover in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people are being taken to the hospital with what EMS described as “potentially serious injuries” after a crash near southeast Austin.

Austin Travis County EMS said Austin Fire and Austin Police were responding to a crash just before 11:15 a.m. Friday involving a vehicle rollover on eastbound E. Ben White Blvd. near Montopolis.

According to ATCEMS, one person was trapped inside the car.

A second ambulance was requested after emergency responders got on scene, according to EMS. Two people were transported to St. David’s South.