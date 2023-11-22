BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic control following a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 281 in Blanco County, just south of Burnet County.

Officials said in a Facebook post just after 8 p.m. Wednesday traffic is extremely delayed in the area. As of 8 p.m., there was no ETA on when the roads would be cleared.

Both the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.