WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the scene of a fatal crash on State Highway 95 at County Road 387.

According to WCSO, traffic on SH 95 will be down to one lane. The Texas Department of Public Safety says WCSO notified them of the crash at 8:03 p.m. and that two vehicles were involved but only one person died.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.