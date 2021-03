AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting one person was killed during a single-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Austin on Monday.

According to ATCEMS, medics pronounced one adult dead at the scene after they were possibly ejected from their vehicle in the 7800 block of Dee Gabriel Collins Road.

Drivers should expect closures and delays.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.