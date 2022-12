A fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 35 closed all southbound lanes Saturday evening, Austin police said. (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Interstate 35 closed all southbound lanes Saturday evening, Austin police said.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near 51st Street. While southbound lanes are closed, I-35 drivers should use the frontage road, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted.

