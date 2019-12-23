Deadly auto-pedestrian collision closes IH-35 northbound in San Marcos

Northbound IH-35 is closed in San Marcos after an auto-pedestrian collision near Uhland Road. Authorities say the freeway could be closed for several hours. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities say a deadly auto-pedestrian collision around 6:10 a.m. has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 north of Uhland Road in San Marcos.

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp tweeted for drivers to look out for the wreck.

TxDot also alerted drivers via Twitter.

TxDot advises drivers to detour on exit 206.

Authorities expect the freeway to be shut down for several hours.

We have a photographer headed to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

