Deadly auto-pedestrian collision closes IH-35 northbound in San Marcos

Northbound IH-35 is closed in San Marcos after an auto-pedestrian collision near Uhland Road. Authorities say the freeway could be closed for several hours. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities say a deadly auto-pedestrian collision around 6:10 a.m. has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 north of Uhland Road in San Marcos.

San Marcos Police Chief Chase Stapp tweeted for drivers to look out for the wreck.

Heads up morning commuters! I-35 N bound just North of Uhland Rd is closed due to a fatality crash. https://t.co/WejdUqHHcH — Chief Chase Stapp (@ChiefCStapp) December 23, 2019

TxDot also alerted drivers via Twitter.

Traffic Alert: Northbound I-35 closed at mm 208 in San Marcos due to crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road at Exit 206-Loop 82/Aquarena Springs Dr. #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) December 23, 2019

TxDot advises drivers to detour on exit 206.

Authorities expect the freeway to be shut down for several hours.

We have a photographer headed to the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.