End in sight for road construction in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — This weekend the final touches will be put in place on Goforth Road in Buda before it officially opens to drivers.

Crews begin laying the first course of asphalt on the west side of the road on Friday. Asphalt work will continue on Saturday. Striping and painting is expected to be complete by Monday. The road is anticipated to open on Tuesday. All of the work is dependent on the weather.

Improvements include dedicated left and right turn lanes at Tom Green Elementary, intersection safety improvements at Farm to Market Road 2001, increased pedestrian connectivity between the subdivisions and Tom Green Elementary (2,000 linear feet of curbing, gutter and sidewalks along the west side of the road), a 4,000 square foot retaining wall and aesthetic improvements.