Pedestrian pronounced dead at scene of crash on Airport Boulevard Wednesday night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday night, Austin-Travis County EMS has pronounced a pedestrian involved in a crash at the 1140 block of Airport Boulevard in east Austin dead at the scene.

According to ATCEMS, the male pedestrian was initially reported to be “not breathing in the middle of the street.”

A pedestrian was hit by a car Wednesday, Jan. 8. on Airport Blvd. (Alex Hoder/KXAN)

Drivers should avoid the area. Cap Metro says that due to APD activity at Airport Boulevard and Oak Springs, Route 350 is detoured in both directions. Bus stops are closed on Airport between Gunter and Oak Springs. Bus riders should catch a bus at Airport and Springdale or Airport and 12th.