1 dead after car hits tree in north Austin, road closed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS says one person died Tuesday as a result of a crash in north Austin where a vehicle reportedly hit a tree.

An ATCEMS tweet says the wreck was at the intersection of Scofield Ridge Parkway and Range Horse Road. Crews from ATCEMS, Austin Fire Department and Austin Police responded to the call around 12:40 p.m. Medics sent another tweet at 1:27 p.m. saying an adult died at the scene.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, APD said the person who died is a woman in her 30s. She was driving a silver sedan. There were no other passengers in the car, and no other cars were involved in the crash.

APD says Scofield Ridge Parkway is closed in both directions between Range Horse Road and Winwick Way.