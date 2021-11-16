Efforts to add more toll lanes to MoPac picking up speed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Long-delayed plans to extend the express lanes on MoPac Expressway through south Austin are picking up speed. The lanes would run from Cesar Chavez to Slaughter Lane.

The Central Texas Mobility Authority and the Texas Department of Transportation are resuming the environmental study needed to move the plan forward. CTRMA is considering adding one or two lanes in each direction.

“Expanding population and development have made the south Mopac corridor one of the most congested in the state,” said James Bass, executive director for the Mobility Authority. “If we do nothing to address congestion, drivers could spend an additional 35 minutes traveling the corridor by 2035.”

CTRMA has planned for toll lanes for years, but a lawsuit from the Save our Springs Alliance sidelined it.

The mobility agency will host a virtual open house Nov. 22 to discuss the plan. It will remain open for comment through Jan. 7, 2022.

The environmental study will assess the potential impacts of the plan, looking at things how the express lanes could impact animals, vegetation, air quality and more.

Currently, the toll lanes on Mopac run from Cesar Chavez to Parmer Lane.



