Improvements to come to William Cannon Drive in 2023 (Project plan photo, image courtesy: City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Much needed changes are coming to East William Cannon Drive soon.

KXAN Traffic Anchor Erica Brennes took an in-depth look at the improvements the city just approved.

Drop a pin at any point along William Cannon Drive, and you’re bound to find plenty of traffic. But drivers on the east side of William Cannon, between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway, will soon experience a much smoother ride.

This one-mile stretch of road is about to get a $24.6 million dollar face lift.

Plans include additional travel lanes, intersection improvements that will make it safer for drivers and pedestrians, shared use paths, some raised medians, better CapMetro bus stops, and some fresh landscaping.

You can envision some of those changes in this mock-up provided by the city.

Construction should begin in the Spring, and wrap up in 2026.

It’s all part of the City of Austin’s Corridor Program, currently handling the much needed improvements along many of the city’s busiest roads.